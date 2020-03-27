Burn permits suspended across Michigan due to COVID-19

Hello folks and good Friday morning. We're starting out pretty cloudy again today and that continues into the afternoon. We'll go from mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s to another unseasonably warm rest of the day, with highs in the 70s and 80s. The wind strengthens after 10 am, cranking up to the 20 to 30 mph range with the strongest winds being felt in eastern New Mexico. Once more, please avoid outdoor burning, as the grass fire danger is high.

Saturday begins chilly and breezy but the wind will back off during the day light hours as we only heat up to the 50s and 60s.

Sunday looks to be warmer with highs near 70 and Monday will be as warm but with a chance for thundershowers, mainly for our eastern counties.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin