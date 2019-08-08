Burger chain offering ‘bacon intern’ $1,000 to eat bacon all day

Farmer Boys is looking for one lucky bacon lover to taste test all of its bacon menu options.

(FOX NEWS) – This probably isn’t a task for vegans.

One restaurant wants to hire a “bacon intern.”

“Farmer Boys” is a California based burger joint on a mission searching for the perfect “bacon intern.”

The company taking to Instagram saying they need the right candidate to eat their menu items featuring the crispy treat.

Unlike some internships this one is paid.

“Farmer Boys” says you’ll get $1,000 for a day’s worth of chowing down.

Bacon fanatics can apply by posting a picture or video explaining why they’re the perfect fit for the job.

You have until August 20th to post with the #FarmerBoysBaconIntern and tag “Farmer Boys Food” on social media.