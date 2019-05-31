Bullying kids about their weight may make them gain more

Teasing kids about their weight may make them gain even more.

A new study published in the journal “Pediatric Obesity” reveals a link between childhood bullying and adult obesity.

After following more than 100 children and young teens for up to 15 years, researchers discovered those who are taunted for their weight are more likely to be overweight later in life.

In fact, people who reported being made fun of gained 91 percent more fat per year than their peers who avoided ridicule.

The study’s authors say this could be due to a lack of self-esteem, which may lead to binge-eating and other unhealthy behaviors.

Researchers hope the findings reveal the harmful effects of bullying in any form… Warning even just playful teasing can have detrimental long-term consequences.