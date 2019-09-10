Build-a-Bear releases “Nightmare Before Christmas” collection

Halloween is right around the corner and Build-a-Bear workshops are getting right into the spooky spirit.

(FOX NEWS) – Get into the holiday spirit with these “Nightmare Before Christmas” stuffed bears.

Build-a-Bear announcing its newest collection including the great and terrifying Jack Skellington and Sally.

The “Nightmare Before Christmas” pair coming right in time for spooky season are no trick featuring the character’s unique wardrobe and song with just a press of the pumpkin king’s hand you will be serenaded by “This is Halloween”.

And Sally’s Bear also comes with a built-in recording of “Sally’s Song” from the movie.

The bears are currently only available online available with all of the special features for $55 for Jack and $53 for Sally.