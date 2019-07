The company helping you build your own stuffed animal is branching into an African wilderness kingdom line.

Build-A-Bear workshop is creating a new line of plush toys straight from the Sahara just in time for the new live-action “Lion King” movie.

You can get Nala, Simba, Pumbaa, Timon and more.

You can customize them as well, even with a chip implant of the songs, “Circle of Life,” and “I just can’t wait to be king.”

Cost for the toys runs from $15 to $35.