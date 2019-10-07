Build-a-Bear launches “Frozen 2” bears

Ahead of the "Frozen 2" premier, Build-a-Bear releases new character toys from the movie, including Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff.

(FOX NEW) — Build-a-Bear is making new stuffed bear creations ahead of Disney’s upcoming “Frozen 2”.

And just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday shopping season.

New bear versions of Princess Anna of Arendelle, Queen Elsa and iceman Kristoff as well as designed stuffed versions of snowman Olaf and reindeer Sven.

The bears vary in price and costumes are also available.

Build-a-Bear donate a portion of the proceeds to charities and to organizations like “Toys for Tots”.

“Frozen 2” makes its way to theaters November 22nd.