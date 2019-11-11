Build-a-Bear is debuting holiday movie themed bears

The company is getting festive creating stuffed toys and outfits inspired by classic holiday films.

(FOX NEWS) — The Build-a-Bear company is back in time for the holidays.

The company’s gone Hollywood, taking over some of your favorite holiday movie classic characters.

A bear spoofs the mooching “Cousin Eddie” from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and the meany Grinch who stole christmas is as “Grinchy” as ever in green and red.

If you remember “A Christmas Story,” and Ralphie in the pink rabbit costume, well, it’s also here.

The “Polar Express” gets a cool-blue bear with the magical sleigh bell to make you “Believe.”

There are lots of other favorites too like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Snoopy, Frozen 2 bears.

They all retail for around fifty dollars.