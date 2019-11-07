Bud Light teases hard seltzer launch

Anheuser-Busch InBev's is announcing its upcoming spiked seltzer lineup expected to launch in the first quarter of 2020.

(FOX NEWS) — A popular beer brand is hopping on the hard seltzer bandwagon.

Bud Light announcing the upcoming launch of a new product taking to twitter to tease its line of spiked seltzer waters.

Don’t let the BudLlight name fool you. The beverages won’t taste like beer.

Flavors include black cherry, lemon-lime, strawberry, and mango.

Each is made with cane sugar and contains five percent alcohol by volume.

Plus, a 12-ounce can is only one-hundred-calories.

Anheuser-Busch says 12 packs and 25-ounce cans are expected to launch

During the first quarter of 2020.