Bud brewer goes after college crowd with seltzer drink

The brewer behind beers like Budweiser is planning to add a low-cost option to the surging hard seltzer market

(FOX NEWS) – The maker of Budweiser is hitting the hard seltzer market.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev is launching natural light seltzer this month.

Natural Light’s Seltzer will be priced about 20 percent lower than most brands.

That will save drinkers about $1 dollar per 12-pack, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Most hard seltzers are sold in slim cans, but Natural Light Seltzer will be available in 12-ounce and 25-ounce tallboy cans.

Natural Light Seltzer will be sold in peach-mango and black cherry-lime flavors.

The journal says AB Inbev is targeting college-age drinkers who already buy cheaper beers like Natty Light.

Other alcoholic seltzer brands like White Claw are also popular with that crowd, but come at a higher price point.