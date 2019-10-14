Buckle up for Eagles vs. Cowboys on SNF

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Now that West Texas A&M University is comfortably moved into their new on-campus football stadium, they have more work to do on the rest of the campus.

In keeping with WT 125, the university's generational plan, the new master plan takes them to the year 2035. WTAMU Vice President for Business & Finance, Randy Rikel, said they are focused on sustainability as they move forward.