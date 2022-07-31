AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday, Bubba’s 33 announced partnering with Carpet Tech for a school supply roundup from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on August 8 for all Northside schools.
According to a Bubba’s 33 flyer, students who bring school supplies can receive a free burger or free pizza coupon for their next visit.
Officials said when you arrive let your server know you are there for the school supply roundup and 10% of proceeds from your purchase will go to schools for supplies.
According to officials, schools include:
- Forrest hill
- Mesa Verde
- Eastridge
- Will Rodgers
- Hamlet
- Whittier
- Emerson
- Pleasant Valley
- Park Hills
- Travis Horace Mann
- Palo Duro