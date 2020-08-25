Bubba’s 33 Selling Patriot Burger with Proceeds to Help Veterans

$1 from every burger will be donated to Homes For Our Troops

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bubba’s 33 is donating $1 from every Patriot Burger to an organization called Homes for Our Troops.

The Patriot Burger includes a beef patty, a hand-battered onion ring, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise.

From now until the end of August, $1 from each burger purchased will go to Homes For Our Troops.

Home For Our Troops is a national charity that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for post 9-11 veterans, severely injured in the line of duty. The organization has completed more than 295 homes in 42 states with an additional 79 projects currently underway.

