Bubba’s 33 Buy A Burger, Help A Hero

Now through July 4, Amarillo’s Bubba’s 33 is partnering with Homes for Our Troops. For every Patriot Burger purchased, Bubba’s 33 will donate $1.00 to Homes for Our Troops.

Bubba’s 33 Patriot Burger includes a Bourbon- infused BBQ burger, a signature beef and bacon patty, a hand-battered onion ring, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise. Throughout these dates, guests are also invited to register to win a free burger every week for a year.

Bubba’s 33 also has a variety of menu items for lunch and dinner along with drink specials.

Tonight, June 20, Bubba’s 33 Dine & Donate is benefiting the Pavilion Uniformed Service Unit. Just mention the fundraiser to your server when ordering. Bubba’s 33 is open until 11 p.m.

Bubba’s 33

2813 W. I40

(806) 353-0033

www.bubbas33.com