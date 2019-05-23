BSA Nutrition is hosting Diabetes education courses

BSA Nutrition services is offering a free, seven-week diabetes education course for anyone living with diabetes or anyone who is at high-risk for developing diabetes.

Each class takes place at BSA Outpatient Therapy Services at 5111 Canyon Drive.

Classes are held every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.

All participants are encouraged to bring a support person with them. A free lunch is provided for all attendees.

Topics covered in the free diabetes class:

meal prepping and planning

exercising

your diet

caring for your skin

monitoring blood sugar levels

practicing medication safety

getting motivated to manage diabetes

Registration is required for the classes. To register, please call (806) 212-2000.