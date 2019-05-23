BSA Nutrition is hosting Diabetes education courses

BSA Nutrition services is offering a free, seven-week diabetes education course for anyone living with diabetes or anyone who is at high-risk for developing diabetes.
Each class takes place at BSA Outpatient Therapy Services at 5111 Canyon Drive.
Classes are held every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.
All participants are encouraged to bring a support person with them. A free lunch is provided for all attendees.
Topics covered in the free diabetes class:
- meal prepping and planning
- exercising
- your diet
- caring for your skin
- monitoring blood sugar levels
- practicing medication safety
- getting motivated to manage diabetes
Registration is required for the classes. To register, please call (806) 212-2000.