BSA Hospice hosts Dia de Los Muertos Fun Run to benefit patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Hospice of the Southwest said the 4th Annual Dia de Los Muertos Fun Run is set to happen on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Wonderland Park Pavilion located at 2601 Dumas Dr. The event will start at 2 p.m. with family activities, including food, music, entertainment, and altars/ofrendas. The run/walk will begin at 4 p.m.

In a press release, BSA Hospice explained Dia de Los Muertos is a date dedicated to honoring the dead with celebrations and activities the dead enjoyed in life. It also said the date recognizes death as a natural part of life and the most common symbols used during celebrations are decorated skeletons and skulls.

BSA Hospice said all proceeds from Dia de Los Muertos Fun Run will go towards their patients. According to them, the money will be donated to Olivia’s Angels and Crown of Texas Hospice Foundation. Both are hospice foundations that assist patients with basic needs and help them fulfill their wishes.