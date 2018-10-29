BSA Hospice Care of the Southwest: Grief Around the Holidays



On-Going Group

Next Steps Grief Support Group from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on October 10th and 24th, November 28th and December 12th at BSA Hospice of the Southwest – 5211 SW 9th, Suite 100, Amarillo, TX

Grief and the Holidays

Nov 5th – Monday, 5:30 p.m. at BSA Hospice of the Southwest

5211 SW 9th, Amarillo

Nov 5th – Monday, 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church

900 E. 23rd Ave., Pampa

Nov 12th – Monday, 6:30 p.m. at Faith Covenant Church Catalyst Building, 1501 S. Florida, Borger

Nov 18th – Sunday, 2:00 p.m. at Fellowship of Believers Church

245 North Kingwood, Hereford

Dec 4th – Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at BSA Hospice of the Southwest

5211 SW 9th, Amarillo