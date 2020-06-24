BSA Health System provides virtual care options for patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – BSA Health System has created a new way for patients to access their healthcare providers, while staying safe in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Physicians at BSA said patients can choose from video visits, e-visits to messaging with their provider.

Lance Gatlin, BSA Senior Vice President of Physician Services stated “Both our patients and our providers have rated their online and video visit experience as exceeding their expectations.”

The idea is that with patients having these virtual care options it will reduce their drive time for their appointments and will help make it easier to have a questioned answer by a doctor via phone or video.

BSA patients can also request online services from bsahs.org/virtualcare.

Patients can call 806-212-6353 to schedule a video visit with a provider, or request a visit from the patient’s BSA MyChart account at mychart.bsahs.org.