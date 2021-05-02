BSA Health System only Amarillo hospital to receive ‘A’ grade in nationally recognized safety grade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System is the only Amarillo hospital to receive an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, hospital officials said. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is national recognition for protecting patients from errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

“The high standards for patient safety upheld by our employees and medical staff are a vital part of the clinical excellence we provide to our community,” said Bob Williams, BSA President and CEO.

BSA officials said that while the last year has been extremely rough on hospitals with the COVID-19 pandemic, safety of the community and its patients continue to be the main focus of BSA employees.

“An ‘A’ grade for safety is an elite designation, and we are proud to be recognized for giving that level of care to our patients,” said Michael Lamanteer, MD, BSA Chief Medical Officer. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but BSA continues to show it is possible to keep a laser focus on the safety of our community.”

BSA added that it is one of 89 hospitals in Texas to receive an ‘A’ grade in the LHSG.

According to a statements, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is distributed by the Leapfrog Group, which is an independent watchdog organization that monitors health care quality and safety nationwide. The LHSG assigns an “A”, “B”, “C”, “D”, or “F” grade to all general hospitals in the U.S. and updates every six months. It uses up to 27 measures of hospital safety data, which is publicly available, to assign grades to facilities.

