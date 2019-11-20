BSA Health System now performing Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacements

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Health System is now performing Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacements (TAVR) in the Texas panhandle.

TAVR is a minimally-invasive procedure used for patients suffering from aortic stenosis, a condition where the aortic valve in the heart narrows and reduces or blocks blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body.

In the United States, more than 2.5 million people ages 75 and above are diagnosed with aortic stenosis each year. Aortic stenosis is caused primarily from calcium deposits, birth defects and scar tissue from untreated strep throat.

“We are proud to offer patients with aortic valve stenosis the most advanced heart valve procedure available in the Panhandle,” BSA Vice President of Cardiovascular Services, Matt Parker said. “This new technology provides patients with a less-invasive valve replacement option.”

During the TAVR procedure, a catheter is inserted through a small incision in the upper leg. A fully collapsible replacement valve is transferred through the catheter and placed at the damaged valve site to take over the blood regulation process.

“Unlike traditional valve repair procedures, TAVR doesn’t require surgical separation of the chest cavity,” Parker said. “Patients who have the TAVR procedure, on average experience a shorter hospital stay, minimal scars and a faster recovery time.”

A physician referral is required to be seen at the BSA Valve Clinic for evaluation of TAVR procedures. For more information, visit bsahs.org/tavr.