BSA Health System Honors Employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 80 BSA Health System employees were recognized during an honors banquet Thursday night for their 20-plus years of service at the Health System.

Winnie Louis from Panhandle Surgical Hospital, Denise Jaramillo from the BSA Medical Surgical department and Tracy Anderson from the BSA Laboratory were honored for 40 years of service. Kay Lynn Hill from BSA Diagnostic Imaging was honored for 45 years of service. Jeannie Goodman from the BSA Pharmacy was honored for 50 years of service.

“The tenure of these employees speaks to the environment that exists at BSA. We have dedicated individuals who work as a team to continuously provide quality healthcare in Christian love, service and dignity to every patient, every day,” said Bob Williams, BSA President and CEO. “I am proud to be a member of such a team. They truly make BSA a great place for patients and a great place to work.”

BSA holds an annual dinner reception for employees who have reached a 20+ milestone anniversary. The milestone anniversaries are celebrated in increments of five years. Employees celebrating a milestone anniversary for 5, 10 or 15 years of service are honored at a luncheon