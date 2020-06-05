BSA EMS offers tips to prevent heatstroke while outdoors

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — As temperatures approach 100 degrees in Amarillo, BSA Health System Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is reminding the community to avoid heat-related illness.

Heatstroke occurs when a person’s body temperature reaches more than 104˚F and often happens after someone experiences symptoms of heat exhaustion (dizziness, headache, paleness, muscle cramping, heavy sweating and extreme weakness). If you are planning to be outdoors working on home projects, gardening or taking a hike in Palo Duro Canyon, practice heat safety to reduce your risk of heatstroke.

“It is important to avoid being outdoors between 2-4 p.m.,the hottest parts of the day,” BSA EMS Director, Perry Perkins explained. “During this peak time, heatstroke may occur quickly, especially if you are exerting yourself.”

To reduce your chance of heatstroke, you should take regular breaks from being outdoors, drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, hats and light colored clothes and make sure you have a cellphone with you in case of an emergency.

A person who is experiencing heatstroke may display the following symptoms: throbbing headache, confusion or disorientation, weakness, hot and dry skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, muscle cramping and agitation. If left untreated, these symptoms can result in seizures, coma or death.

“At the first sign of heatstroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and move indoors into an air conditioned room,” Perkins said. “You can also help reduce your body temperature by drinking water and applying a wet cloth to your face, neck, armpits and groin area.”

If you or someone around you experiences heatstroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and take an ambulance to the hospital.