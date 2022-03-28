AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday was a milestone celebration for BSA Hospital. For the first time in two years, zero COVID-19 cases were reported in the hospital’s intensive care unit, according to a post made on BSA’s Facebook.

This comes a week after Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) also hit a similar milestone, reporting zero COVID-19 patients in their ICU. According to officials with NWTHS, they had gone about a week and a half without COVID-19 patients but currently have three in their ICU.





According to previous reports from MyHighPlains.com on Feb. 11, the area hospitals were reporting 57 COVID-19 patients in the ICU with a hospitalization rate of 17.23%. As of Monday, the hospitalization rate reported was 1.51%.

“Thank you, BSA ICU, for helping care for our community throughout the pandemic,” BSA said in the post. “Your dedication to delivering high-quality care is exemplary!”