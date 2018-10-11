BSA and Apollo MedFlight are Providing Neonatal Transportation in the Region

BSA Hospital is now working with Apollo MedFlight for neonatal transportation in our area. Their partnership began on September 21.

Apollo MedFlight is a critical care air ambulance service provided for babies born prematurely who need highly-specialized treatment. BSA began offering neonatal transportation through Apollo MedFlight on September 21.

The BSA Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) transportation team flies to rural communities to transport babies by airplane from area hospitals to the Level III designated BSA NICU. The NICU transport service is also able to transfer babies from BSA to referral hospitals for surgical or other medical needs. BSA utilizes one of Apollo MedFlight’s state-of-the-art King Air 90 aircrafts for the trip. During the flight, a specialized team comprised of a NICU physician or nurse practitioner, nurse, respiratory therapist and Apollo flight crew member care for the baby.

“Although it’s recommended for high-risk pregnancies to deliver at a hospital with a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, sometimes it’s inevitable that a birth happens in a hospital without a high level of neonatal care,” said BSA NICU and Women’s Services Director Patty Mathies. “That’s why the need for specially-trained personnel is important to ensure that our areas tiniest patients are transported safely to BSA.”

To monitor the baby’s heart and lungs during transport, the baby is placed in an isolette that provides a warm, quiet environment.

“We are equipped with ventilators, monitors, IV pumps and different types of medication to provide the highest level of critical care for our babies during transport,” said BSA Neonatologist Dr. Kelly Clements. “Once we arrive at BSA, the infant is immediately taken to our Level III designated NICU where we have 24-hour coverage by a team that works collaboratively to give babies the care they need.”