Brush your teeth for better memory

Brushing your teeth could help your brain.

One study revealing how a healthy mouth could lead to better memory.

According to researchers at the University of Bergen in Norway gingivitis can determine if a person will develop Alzheimer’s.

Scientists say the bacteria causing the gum disease can spread to the brain adding, they found d-n-a evidence the bacteria creates a protein that damages nerve cells once it reaches the brain.

Researchers say the bacteria is not the only cause of Alzheimer’s but say it raises the risk of developing the disease.

The study encourages people to brush and floss their teeth and also regularly see a dentist if Alzheimer’s runs in their family.