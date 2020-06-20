Brownfield Police rescue woman after storms

A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Wednesday during the storms In Brownfield, Texas. A woman was sheltering in place as her home was ripped apart from the high winds. A police officer saves her just before the house falls apart.

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) — Storms this week left behind damage in parts of Brownfield, Texas where one woman lost her home and came very close to losing her life.

Her rescue caught on camera

A Brownfield police officer the woman moments before her home came crumbling down.

Ebonea Elmore said she took shelter inside her home but the strong winds began dismantling it.

Trapped, she tried to call 9-1-1 but dispatchers were unable to get a clear address.

Eventually rescuers were able to narrow down a location and an officer climbed into the ruins to save Elmore.

Elmore was able to connect with her mom and they were reunited at the police station.

The Brownfield police have not identified the officer.

