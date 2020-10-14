Broncos RB Melvin Gordon arrested for suspicion of DUI, speeding 25+ over limit

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Jets outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and speeding more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Court documents show that Gordon was speeding between 25 mph and 39 mph over the limit at 5th Avenue and Speer Boulevard.

He is expected to be in Denver County Court on Friday, Nov. 13.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday.

