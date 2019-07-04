Bring back KAMR

DIRECTV no longer carries KAMR-TV as of July 4th.

Contact DIRECTV today at 855-937-9469 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring Back My KAMR!”

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to KAMR-TV. Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my KAMR Your News Leader!”

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the remainder of this season’s America’s Got Talent, American’ Ninja Warrior, and Dateline.

Q: Where will KAMR-TV programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with a digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse?

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other providers including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.