This Alabama bride would not let anything stand in the way of her father-daughter dance.

Mary Bourne Butts guided her wheelchair-bound dad on the dance floor for during her wedding on December 29th.

Her father Jim Roberts was diagnosed with an incurable form of brain cancer known as Glioblastoma

The duo started their dance tradition long ago in the kitchen when Mary was just a child.

Mary a professional dance teacher twirled, dancing with her father and there was not a dry eye in the house.