Breast Implants and Overall Health

Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about a rare and deadly cancer linked to breast implants. The agency says at least 457 women in the United States have been diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma. Nine of them have died. The FDA also sent a letter to health care providers to help them diagnose the disease early.

Dr. Elise Roe-May and Dr. Mary Ann Piskun are both board certified plastic surgeons and today they discuss more about breast implants and health and wellness.

Women considering surgery are advised to discuss the risks and benefits of different implant types with their physicians. Those who already have implants should look out of new swelling, lumps, or pain around them.

For more information, visit:

https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/womens-health/expert-answers/breast-implants-and-cancer/faq-20057774