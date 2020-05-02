BREAKING: Vice President to send surge strike force to Amarillo

by: David Davis

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson released a Facebook post on Saturday, announcing a surge strike force is being sent to attack the outbreaks that are happening in local meatpacking plants.

Mayor Nelson posted a statement and a video to her Facebook page, saying she had talked to Governor Greg Abbott, who had been working with Vice President Pence regarding the outbreak in local beef packing plants.

Mayor Nelson said they are sending a surge strike force to bring resources and strategies to attack the outbreaks. She said the team will arrive as late as Monday, and their plan is to encompass all of Amarillo to help fight what started in the beef packing plants.

Nelson added that the Federal Government will be taking over operations of investigation and testing.

In the post, Mayor Nelson said that Gov. Abbott wanted citizens of Amarillo to know that the Vice President and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) are watching what is happening in Amarillo and are creating the resources to help us fight it.

Mayor Nelson said that testing will also increase for the next week and that she expects results to go up for the following two weeks because of it. She added, “the greater our information and the tools we will have to combat the spread.”

Nelson said Gov. Abbott reminded her , “It is important and it is best for your citizens to remain indoors. The more we can stay in, the less we will be out carrying the virus unknowingly to people who have to be out.”

We also interviewed Gov. Abbott on Friday, May 1, regarding Mayor Nelson’s COVID-19 requests. You view that interview with the Governor by clicking here.

To see Amarillo’s COVID-19 numbers from yesterday, you can click here.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:20 p.m. on May 2, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver13
Briscoe1
Carson2
Castro15110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry18
Dallam122
Deaf Smith3411
Donley258
Gray5816
Hansford71
Hartley51
Hemphill1
Hutchinson142
Lipscomb2
Moore3635138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer8
Potter766967
Quay41
Randall270364
Roberts2
Roosevelt9
Sherman196
Swisher94
Texas172256
Union3
Wheeler81
TOTAL1,87424386
