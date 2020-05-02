BREAKING: Vice President to send surge strike force to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson released a Facebook post on Saturday, announcing a surge strike force is being sent to attack the outbreaks that are happening in local meatpacking plants.

Mayor Nelson posted a statement and a video to her Facebook page, saying she had talked to Governor Greg Abbott, who had been working with Vice President Pence regarding the outbreak in local beef packing plants.

Mayor Nelson said they are sending a surge strike force to bring resources and strategies to attack the outbreaks. She said the team will arrive as late as Monday, and their plan is to encompass all of Amarillo to help fight what started in the beef packing plants.

Nelson added that the Federal Government will be taking over operations of investigation and testing.

In the post, Mayor Nelson said that Gov. Abbott wanted citizens of Amarillo to know that the Vice President and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) are watching what is happening in Amarillo and are creating the resources to help us fight it.

Mayor Nelson said that testing will also increase for the next week and that she expects results to go up for the following two weeks because of it. She added, “the greater our information and the tools we will have to combat the spread.”

Nelson said Gov. Abbott reminded her , “It is important and it is best for your citizens to remain indoors. The more we can stay in, the less we will be out carrying the virus unknowingly to people who have to be out.”

You can view Mayor Nelson’s Facebook video below.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4:20 p.m. on May 2, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 13 – – Briscoe 1 – – Carson 2 – – Castro 15 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 18 – – Dallam 12 – 2 Deaf Smith 34 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 58 – 16 Hansford 7 – 1 Hartley 5 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 14 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 363 5 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 8 Potter 766 9 67 Quay 4 1 – Randall 270 3 64 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 9 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 172 2 56 Union 3 – – Wheeler 8 – 1 TOTAL 1,874 24 386

