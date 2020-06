OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Heading towards the Highlands, eastbound,on I-70 one vehicle was flipped in the medium.

Emergency responders were on scene with an ambulance and heavy police and fire presence. A tow-truck was on scene taking the car away.

Eastbound traffic is backed-up.

7NEWS is working to learn more from officials on any injuries to those involved.

