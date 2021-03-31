BREAKING: The Amarillo Fire Department respond to semi-trucks caught on fire

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This morning around 4 a.m., The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) responded to an emergency that saw multiple semi-trucks on fire.

The scene is located at I-40 and Pullman, according to AFD, where five trucks were burning with one truck containing recycled plastics and one containing pool chemicals, making it difficult to control the hazardous fire.

According to officials, there are no injuries and investigators are currently on the scene determining the cause of the fire.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss