BREAKING: The Amarillo Fire Department respond to semi-trucks caught on fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This morning around 4 a.m., The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) responded to an emergency that saw multiple semi-trucks on fire.
The scene is located at I-40 and Pullman, according to AFD, where five trucks were burning with one truck containing recycled plastics and one containing pool chemicals, making it difficult to control the hazardous fire.
According to officials, there are no injuries and investigators are currently on the scene determining the cause of the fire.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Honda recalls over 628,000 vehicles in US over defective fuel pumps
- President Biden unveils infrastructure plan Wednesday
- Albuquerque woman comes home to find stranger in her bedroom
- TikTok star was on phone with fiancee during storm when tree limb fell on car and killed her
- Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective in children ages 12 and up