‘No viable evidence that foul play led to the death of Thomas Brown,’ Texas Attorney General says; Investigation suspended

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Attorney General says there is no viable evidence to conclude foul play in the death of Thomas Brown and is suspending the investigation into this death.

The Office of the Texas Attorney General said in a joint statement with other law enforcement:

This investigation has been a collaborative effort between the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Throughout the investigation, evidence has been discovered and obtained by various agencies and thoroughly analyzed. There is no viable evidence that would lead a reasonable person to conclude that foul play led to the death of Thomas Kelly Brown. This includes evidence related to manner of death, cause of death, or evidence of a specific suspect. Investigators have exhausted all resources available and have spent thousands of hours dedicated to Thomas Brown. Several additional agencies and hundreds of individual citizens have also assisted in this case. Therefore, this investigation has been suspended pending any newly discovered credible evidence. Office of the Texa Attorney General

Thomas Brown went missing on Nov. 23, 2016. Dissatisfied with the sheriff’s investigation, Brown’s family hired a private investigator, Klein Investigations & Consulting, to aid in the search. Investigators said they were able to track his movements up until his disappearance shortly before midnight.

According to Klein Investigators, Brown’s remains were found off Lake Marvin Rd., near Lake Marvin, about 19 miles east of Canadian on Wednesday, January 9.

KIC told us Brown’s remains were confirmed through records and said found by a person that heard the call from law enforcement, and by the investigators asking everyone to keep a watch on Lake Marvin Rd.

