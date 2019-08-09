APD: All-clear given at Market Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The all-clear at the United Market Street on Georgia St. has been given.

According to APD Sgt. Carla Burr, Amarillo Police got word on a possible subject that may have barricaded themselves in the store and was either possibly suicidal or refused to come out.

APD and SWAT were on scene and evacuated the store. Sgt. Burr said they used a small camera to go inside and look around. She told us they did not find anything.

Sgt. Burr said this was never an active shooter situation.

