Update: Major accident on eastbound I-40 cleared, lanes reopened

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to APD, there was a a major accident in the eastbound lanes of I-40 and Washington Street.

APD reports the scene has been cleared, and all lanes are reopen.

This story will be updated with more information as it is available.

