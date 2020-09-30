Update: Major accident on eastbound I-40 cleared, lanes reopened

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to APD, there was a a major accident in the eastbound lanes of I-40 and Washington Street.
APD reports the scene has been cleared, and all lanes are reopen.
This story will be updated with more information as it is available.
