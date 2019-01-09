Crews Responding to Grass Fire East of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Crews are responding to a grass fire east of Amarillo.
Information is limited at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene.
Please avoid the area and make way for first responders as they make their way to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
