Amarillo Police: Matthew Jones taken into custody in northeast Amarillo

UPDATE 3:23 p.m.: According to an Amarillo Police Officer on scene, Matthew Jones, who is wanted for the murder of Kenee Allynn Griffing, walked out of a home on the 3600 block of NE 17th Ave. and is now in custody.

We have a crew at the scene. We will have the latest today at 4 p.m. and KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00.

Original:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team is responding to a wanted person who is barricaded in northeast Amarillo.

Is in on the 3600 block of NE 17th Ave.

APD said traffic on North Hill St. and NE 17th Ave is blocked at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.