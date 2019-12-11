Amarillo Police: One person dead after single vehicle accident on I-40

It happened on I-40 eastbound and Whitaker Road. According to the Amarillo Police Department, at around 8:15 PM Tuesday night, a truck with two passengers was coming on to the interstate from the access road at a high rate of speed. The truck hit a curb which caused it to lose control.

The 31 year old female passenger died on the scene while the driver has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Amarillo Police tells us the driver was under the influence of narcotics and is being charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The accident is still under investigation.

