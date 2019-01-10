2 Dead, 1 with Life-Threatening Injuries in Murder/Suicide

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Two people are dead following a murder/suicide in northwest Amarillo.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 9.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Bengal on a report that several people had been shot.

Officials said officers found three victims. APD said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the others were dead inside the home.

APD Special Crimes was called to investigate. Officials said they determined Travis Eldridge, 21, shot and killed Donald Eldrige, 66, shot the victim taken to the hospital, and then shot and killed himself.

Special Crimes is still investigating the incident.