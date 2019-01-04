Amarillo Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Near 37th and Polk
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - UPDATE 3:27 P.M.:
According to Sgt. Burr, the officer was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, but he was not shot.
Officials said officers were serving a warrant during the incident.
ORIGINAL:
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Amarillo.
It happened near 37th and Polk St.
According to APD Sgt. Burr no officers were injured.
We will update this page once more information is made available.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for updates.
More Stories
-
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94.
-
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94,…
-
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for updates.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.