Amarillo Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Near 37th and Polk

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - UPDATE 3:27 P.M.:

According to Sgt. Burr, the officer was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, but he was not shot.

Officials said officers were serving a warrant during the incident.

ORIGINAL:

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Amarillo.

It happened near 37th and Polk St.

According to APD Sgt. Burr no officers were injured.

