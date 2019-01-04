Breaking News

Amarillo Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Near 37th and Polk

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 02:54 PM CST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 03:29 PM CST

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - UPDATE 3:27 P.M.:

According to Sgt. Burr, the officer was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment, but he was not shot.

Officials said officers were serving a warrant during the incident. 

 

ORIGINAL:

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Amarillo.

It happened near 37th and Polk St. 

According to APD Sgt. Burr no officers were injured.

