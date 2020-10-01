WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – All football games next week between Wichita Falls High and Palo Duro have been cancelled, due to COVID-19 issues at Wichita Falls High School.
Amarillo ISD reports that it will look into replacing the game.
Palo Duro High School will be open next week.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reporting 173 new COVID-19 cases, 55 new recoveries in the Amarillo area
- Governor Abbott issues proclamation enhancing ballot security
- Football games cancelled next week after COVID-19 issues in Wichita Falls High School
- IndyCar Harvest GP to air on NBC4 Saturday, part of NBC’s ‘Big Event Weekend’
- First-time voter? Here’s what you need to know