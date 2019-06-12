Elementary students taken to hospital after bus crash north of Muleshoe Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MULESHOE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Elementary students are taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus north of Muleshoe.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of TX- 214 and CR-1028.

According to DPS, a Muleshoe ISD bus carrying nine students was driving north on TX-214 and was about to turn west on CR-1028 when a semi-truck attempted to pass the bus.

DPS said one child was transfered to a Lubbock hospital with "non-incapacitating" injuries, and the driver of the semi-truck was also taken to Lubbock with "incapacitating" injuries.

Officials told us the other eight children were treated in Muleshoe with minor injuries.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect more information from DPS.