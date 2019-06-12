Elementary students taken to hospital after bus crash north of Muleshoe
MULESHOE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Elementary students are taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus north of Muleshoe.
It happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of TX- 214 and CR-1028.
According to DPS, a Muleshoe ISD bus carrying nine students was driving north on TX-214 and was about to turn west on CR-1028 when a semi-truck attempted to pass the bus.
DPS said one child was transfered to a Lubbock hospital with "non-incapacitating" injuries, and the driver of the semi-truck was also taken to Lubbock with "incapacitating" injuries.
Officials told us the other eight children were treated in Muleshoe with minor injuries.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect more information from DPS.
More Stories
-
An 11-year-old violinist’s energetic performance earned him…
-
8 On Your Side investigates why it took 26 terror-filled minutes for…
-
Virginia Beach Police said a longtime city worker shot and killed a…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-