Breaking Down El Nino Ahead of Winter

The fall season is a typically dry portion of the year for the panhandle, but this year might be different as we head into a possible El Nino.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris explained El Nino is a temporary climate change that occurs when the equatorial Pacific starts to warm up. Warm water migrates eastward toward Central and South America. As it approaches this part of the world, it energizes our jet stream. The jet stream is what gives us the moisture, the rain, and the snow in the winter months.

“It also helps out, meteorologically speaking, as we get into spring because if there’s moisture available in the soils, it will help to stick or hold the dry line further west as we get into our severe weather season. And allow for thunderstorms to develop further west which means out in our western counties and then march across the panhandle,” said John. 

Last winter, John said we saw only a trace amount of snow in the Amarillo area when usually we average around 18 inches.    

The lack of snow led to an intense wildfire season last year, but the moisture El Nino is supposed to bring in will hopefully mean a more mild wildfire season this year.

The effects of El Nino are expected to start kicking in about the middle of November, possibly even earlier.

