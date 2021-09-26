BREAKING: BRPD – ‘Evidence and interviews points to the unimaginable’

UPDATE:

“There’s no way, where’s the proof, I need proof. There’s no way there’s no way she didn’t deserve this.” Lanaya Cardwell, two-year-old Nevaeh Allen’s mother said.

Louisiana State Police cancel the Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for two-year-old Nevaeh Allen.

“Evidence and interviews points to the unimaginable, the baby may be dead,” Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said. “We’re currently working with law enforcement partners and search crews to locate the child’s body.”

Phillip Gardner has been arrested for his involvement in two-year-old Nevaeh Allen’s disappearance.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, Gardner was arrested Saturday night and is now booked in East Baton Rouge Prison. Gardner has been charged with Unlawful Disposal of Remains and Obstruction of Justice.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has information on this investigation is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 38-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-7867.

Phillip Gardner has been arrested for his involvement in Allen’s disappearance. Photo courtesy of EBRSO.

Nevaeh Allen’s mother, Lanaya Cardwell, holds up a poster with her information and pictures. Cardwell says authorities aren’t doing enough to find her child. Photo by Vannia Joseph.

In video: Lanaya Cardwell, Nevaeh Allen’s mother, passes out signs. She is eight months pregnant. Video by Vannia Joseph.

UPDATE: Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that the FBI has joined BRPD to help find two-year-old Nevaeh Allen.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The search for a missing two-year-old last seen around noon on Friday is underway by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Authorities are looking for Nevaeh Allen, according to a spokesperson from BRPD. Police said the child was last seen in the 12600 block of La Belle Avenue near Florida Boulevard.



Photo courtesy of Anum Siddiqui

According to the mother of Nevaeh, Lanaya Cardwell, Nevaeh stepfather put her down for a nap around 1 p.m. Cardwel oldest child came home hours later finding the door open. At this time Nevaeh was missing and the stepfather was still asleep.

The toddler was last seen wearing a yellow and pink dress with pineapples.

Authorities describe the child as 33″ tall, weighing about 30 pounds and without shoes.

“Nevaeh is not known for wandering around,” said the mother. “I never once had to correct Nevaeh for even leaving the house without an adult.”

Cardwell is asking anyone who finds her toddler to contact the police and thanks everyone helping in the search.

As of 9:25 p.m., Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory. State police said that Nevaeh was last seen by her stepfather on Friday afternoon before he took a nap at 1 p.m. Officials said Nevaeh’s siblings returned home after school at 4:15 p.m., the door was open and the toddler was missing.

LSP said authorities believe Nevaeh is in “imminent danger.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact BRPD at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

This is a developing story.