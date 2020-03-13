LIVE: 2 coronavirus cases confirmed in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin has confirmed its first two cases of the coronavirus disease. Austin Public Health said early Friday morning it has received two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Travis County. These are the first two confirmed cases in this area.

Austin city leaders along with local health and Travis County leaders plan to hold a briefing Friday morning at 6 a.m. to update the public on these first two cases.

Neither case is believed to be community spread, which means the illness did NOT come from an unknown infected person with whom they had come into contact.

A presumptive positive case means a local test has come back positive but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not confirmed the results with its own test.

“This is concerning but not surprising and we have been prepared for the arrival of COVID-19 in our area,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Austin-Travis County Interim Medical Authority. “It is critical that the community continue to heed our recommendations and take personal hygiene seriously. This will be the key to ensuring that this virus doesn’t spread.”

Austin Public Health says these first two confirmed cases has elevated the city’s response to Phase 3 of a five-phase plan, adapted from its pandemic flu plans:

Phase 1: Persons Under Monitoring

Phase 2: Persons Under Investigation (Testing in Progress)

Phase 3: Confirmed Case (No Person-to-Person spread)

Phase 4: Limited Person-to-Person Spread (Close/Household Contacts)

Phase 5: Person-to-Person Spread in the Community

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center remains activated.

APH says it will work to educate the city’s elderly population and those with preexisting medical conditions. The average age of people who have died from the coronavirus disease in the United States is 78 years old.

“The City of Austin and Travis County will be evaluating additional protections for the community based on these positive cases,” the city said in a news release. “At this time, we have not made any additional changes to current regulations around mass gatherings or other public health standards but will keep the public updated if this information changes.”

APH said it will continue to coordinate with local, state and federal public health and health care partners.

They also urged everyone in this area to continue to practice proper hygiene: