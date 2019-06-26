Boys Ranch responds to lawsuit claiming sexual abuse of minors

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)–Boys Ranch has responded to a civil lawsuit claiming sexual abuse.

As Myhighplains.com first reported back in May, the lawsuit was filed in Potter County on behalf of two minors.

The lawsuit filed against Boys Ranch claims two minors were enrolled in the program for “at-risk” children and teens in 2010 and 2015, respectively.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs, a 9-year-old and 13-year-old, were both exposed to what it calls “sexually aggressive behavior” by an older resident of Boys Ranch. The suit says these exposures to sexual abuse were not isolated events.

Causes of action include a claim of negligence, negligence-dangerous environment, and negligent training and supervision. The plaintiffs are asking for unspecified damages.

However, Boys Ranch is now fighting back, filing a response on June 21.

According to the response, Boys Ranch wants separate cases for both minors and asks the adult plaintiffs who filed the suit on behalf of the alleged victims to use their real names instead of pseudonyms to better investigate the claims.

The response says that past claims outlined in several paragraphs of the original lawsuit are too vague, including not providing names and exact dates, saying Boys Ranch was not notified of or given details about those claims of abuse.

In addition, Boys Ranch wants the plaintiffs to specify the maximum amount of damages claimed.

Boys Ranch’s response also details its defense to the allegations, invoking protections as a charitable organization and claiming any exemplary damages awarded to the plaintiffs would violate due process under the 5th and 14th Amendments to the United States Constitution.

Boys Ranch and the two plaintiffs have requested a jury trial.

Myhighplains.com is not aware of any criminal charges having been filed in connection with these claims at this time.