Boys Ranch, Oldham County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 missing teens

BOYS RANCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office and Boys Ranch are searching for two missing teens who were last seen on June 24.

According to Boys Ranch officials, Sara Valdez, 16, and Veronica Smith, 17, left their campus homes just before midnight on June 24.

Boys Ranch said campus staff notified the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office of the girls’ absence and started a search on campus and in the vicinity for them.

Valdez is described as 5′ 2″ with a thin build, long light brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a light blue T-shirt, and a dark hoodie.

Smith is described as 5′ 4″ with fair skin, long reddish-brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black leggings, and a dark hoodie.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Valdez or Smith, you are asked to call 911, the Oldham County dispatch line at (806) 267-2162, or Boys Ranch at 800-687-3722.

