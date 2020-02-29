Boys high school basketball area round scores

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Boys high school basketball area round continued tonight, you can watch some highlights in the video above.

CLASS 5A
Amarillo High defeats El Paso Eastlake 62-46
El Paso Eastwood defeats Palo Duro 49-45

CLASS 4A
Pampa defeats Fabens, 84-31.
Andrews defeats Perryton , 56-45.
Clint defeats Dalhart, 76-61.

CLASS 3A
Childress defeats Eastland, 50-42
Canadian defeats Ballinger, 56-48.

CLASS 2A
Floydada defeats Stratford, 64-63.
Vega defeats Wheeler, 47-40
Clarendon defeats Farwell, 69-48.
Gruver defeats New Deal, 99-52.

CLASS 1A
Valley defeats Groom, 37-28.
Texline defeats White Deer, 60-51.
Nazareth defeats Shamrock, 58-31
Booker defeats Happy, 43-39

