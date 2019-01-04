Boy's Body Found In Colorado Storage Locker

(KUSA) A mother turned herself into Denver, Colorado police Wednesday and is now facing a charge for the death of her 7-year-old son, whose body was found in a Denver storage unit.



The suspect, Elisha Pankey, 43, is being held for child abuse resulting in death, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department.



The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has not said how the boy died.



Homicide records indicate police believe the boy has been dead since May 24. The child found at the Evans address was identified in police homicide records as Caden McWilliams. His cause of death was listed as unknown.



