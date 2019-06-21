Boxing Club Helps Patients Fight Parkinson’s

(WAVE) A boxing club in Kentucky is helping Parkinson’s disease patients fight for the quality of their lives.

“Parkinson’s wants to seize you up. It just wants to crumple you in,” said Holly Cooper, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2015.

Cooper has been participating in boxing classes at CORE Combat Sports in Louisville for more than two years.

She said it’s helped her in so many ways, including sleeping better and giving her more energy. She also says it has provided her with a community who understands what she’s going through.

“It’s an extension of our family,” said Cooper. “These guys know more about Parkinson’s and how it affects me than my own family does.”

Still, Cooper said each of her relatives has joined her for at least a class, and that her husband is there for every single one.

